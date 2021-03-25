Palmer College housing additions could be a benefit to the whole Hilltop neighborhood

"It's going to create an area of strength on the east side of the district."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's Palmer College announced it's seeing record enrollment this spring at its Davenport campus. More than 900 chiropractic students are studying at the school this spring, and Palmer says it's also seeing record and near record attendance at its campuses in California and Florida.

Palmer says it expects that 900 student population to grow to 1,500, with 400 living on campus. It's creating some growing pains on a campus that's located in an area of aging businesses and historic homes.

Because of it, the school has changed its mind about the property it owns between Perry Street and Pershing Avenue. Originally it was going to be an athletic field, but now the school says it wants to scrap that idea and build a housing complex instead.

It would have 115 units with a parking lot just to the east of it, and a closed off 11th Street for a campus corridor for students.

It's a big change that Hilltop Campus Village executive director Scoot Tunnicliff says is good for the entire district. The Hilltop District lies just above downtown Davenport, and Palmer lies right in the heart of it all.

Tunnicliff has been the executive director of the nonprofit since it got started in 2009. He says he's seen a lot of change over the past 12 years saying, "Ten years ago I don't think too many people would have said it's a great little area.”

The neighborhood has gotten a somewhat bad reputation in the past, but Tunnicliff says the growth of schools like Palmer has brought new people and businesses to the area. "Palmer's deal here, that's going to crat an area of strength on the east side of the district."

The new campus living project was moved forward Wednesday with a unanimous vote from Davenport alderman.

Alderman Gripp saying he's had the chance to tour the campus' new additions recently, and he's thrilled with even more growth saying, "What you've done for the area is incredible. I can't wait for some of thse restrictions oto be lifted so people can see what you're doing here."

Palmer offering written statement on the change in plans saying, "The location of these facilities is a revision, or amendment, to Palmer's city-approved Institutional Campus District Plan."