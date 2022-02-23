North Scott High hands over fentanyl-laced vaping device for crime lab testing

Last week, school administrators found a vaping device that field tests revealed contained THC and traces of fentanyl.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Feb. 21.

A vaping device found last week at North Scott High School in Eldridge has been turned over to the Iowa Crime Lab for further testing, according to the Eldridge Police Department.

School administration discovered a group of students with the device at North Scott High School, according to a letter from North Scott Community School District to parents on Feb. 17. Initial field tests revealed the presence of THC and fentanyl within the device cartridge.

Aside from the use of illegal substances, the district voiced concern about how minors are obtaining the devices. Purchasing vaping products through illegitimate sources could mean they are laced with synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency.

Because of this effect, the drugs are cheaper, more powerful, addictive and dangerous, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a news release from Eldridge Police Chief Joseph Sisler, the vaping device incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday. The presence of THC and fentanyl in the device cannot be confirmed until the crime lab concludes its testing.