Sparks fly at North Scott High School welding apprenticeship program

For the past seven months, one senior at North Scott has been working as a welding apprentice at the manufacturing company, Eckhart.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — National Apprenticeship Week is wrapping up and North Scott High School is highlighting some of its students working as apprentices.

Several students are currently working as welding apprentices at Eckhart, a manufacturing company, and a partner of the program at North Scott. Another, a North Scott '21 graduate, is now working full-time at Eckhart after turning his apprenticeship into a job.

Ryler Plett is a senior at North Scott and has been an apprentice for the last seven months.

"I'm a fabrication welder here," Plett said. "I read prints, I tack things up and I weld them out. Right now I mainly just pull things out."

Plett said he's always been interested in working a blue-collar job, and has taken welding classes at North Scott High School and at Scott Community College. Right now he works part-time while he's not in school, and the apprenticeship has the potential to turn into a full-time job after graduation, if their are positions open.

"I definitely like welding. I definitely want to stay into it. I like it here," he said. "They've taught me a lot and I'm getting a lot of experience working here."

He added that there's a lot to learn from the hands-on experience.

"Here it's kind of more like real world and there's things that come up that aren't really like predictable, you know, and there's a lot of little things like how I weld here kind of effects people down the line," Plett said. "I can make someone's day harder, or I can make someone's day easier if I, you know, weld something good or bad way.