NIU may return to remote learning if COVID rate climbs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. — Faculty at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb will be allowed to teach remotely if the COVID-19 positivity rate hits the 8% mark.

The announcement this week by the Illinois Federation of Teachers announced also alerts students when they return to class next week that everyone on campus must wear masks in all the instructional spaces and in the library.