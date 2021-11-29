Sherrard School Board announces hiring of new superintendent

The Sherrard School Board has announced that a former Tiger is set to be hired as the new superintendent at the end of this school year.

SHERRARD, Ill. — The Sherrard School Board has announced the hiring of the district's next superintendent, set to take the role following the end of the 2021/2022 school year.

In a press release issued on Monday, November 29, officials announced that Dr. Carl Johnson will become superintendent following the retirement of the position's current holder, Alan Boucher, at the end of this school year.

Dr. Johnson, a 1990 Sherrard graduate, is coming to the role following 26 years of education experience, including teaching, various levels of administration, and currently as the superintendent of the Colona School District.

He was selected from a pool of 16 candidates in early November after 50 hours of deliberation by the school board and guidance from the Illinois Association of School Boards.

“The board of education was deeply impressed by the experience, compassion, financial acumen and humility of Dr. Johnson. We have benefited from Mr. Boucher’s previous experience in our district prior to becoming our superintendent," said School Board President Rhys Fullerlove.

“I very much look forward to serving the Sherrard District. I’m very proud of my role as a superintendent, and the responsibilities that come with that I take very seriously, says Dr. Johsnon. I’m very proud of what public education does for our communities. I think it’s literally the bedrock of our society. I think working together as a team, the many communities that make up the sherrard district can continue to do great things."