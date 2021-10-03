Illinois Board of Education gives new in-person schooling guidance

The new guidelines based capacity limits on the physical space's ability to accommodate for social distancing and will prioritize classes over extracurriculars.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — New COVID-19 safety guidelines released by the Illinois State Board of Education suggest in-person learning should be prioritized over extracurricular activities.

The guidelines released Tuesday in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health say capacity limits for in-person learning, and activities like lunch, will be determined by the space’s ability to accommodate social distancing.

The board now defines social distancing for in-person learning as three to six feet for students and fully vaccinated staff.