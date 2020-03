Jefferson Elementary in Davenport is now offering a breakfast to-go program for students.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The school says March 2 was the start of the first week for the breakfast cart.

Students can just walk up and grab a juice, a healthy snack, and breakfast foods to carry with them to class.

The goal is to help kids get to class on time and start their day off with a healthy meal they may not get at home.