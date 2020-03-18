MY FAVORITE TEACHER: Helping students shine

A Moline junior says she's a changed person thanks to her favorite teacher.

MOLINE, Ill. — Each year, WQAD News 8 and Black Hawk Bank and Trust team up to award the five best teachers in our area, nominated by students and selected by last year's winners.

In a small second floor Moline High School room, we found a teacher whose helping build the next generation.

Her name is Shannon Finneran.

11th grader Janey Locander found a way to thank Ms. Finneran for helping her shine in high school.

"When I came into the high school as a freshman I was very shy, very reserved, kept to myself," Janey told us.

She was taught by Ms. Finneran two years ago.

She says the lessons she learned then have made her a better student and a more confident person now.

"She's still having an impact on me. I'm talking to her and getting her advice on things. So I still see her all the time."

But that's the type of impact this six year veteran at Moline High School says she wants to have with all her students.

"Much more happens when they know they can trust you and go to you as somebody they can go to an a mentor or a shoulder to lean on," said Finneran.

Especially in those tough years as students leave middle school and start classes in a high school environment where they could get lost in a crowd.

It's why Janey wrote to us to nominate Miss Finneran.

"The support of my writings has allowed me to be more comfortable and confident in sharing my gifts with others."

That encouragement led Janey to get a Midwest Writing Center writing award.

And it's why she wanted to give the My Favorite Teacher award to Miss Finneran.

"I am forever grateful for Miss Finneran and I'm incredibly glad to have her as an important part of my life."

The impact of a teacher can be seen years after the student leaves the classroom.

"I think everybody connects with different teachers and I try to make it a goal to find different ways to relate with different kids."