MY FAVORITE TEACHER: Helping a child in need

This kindergarten teacher helped a student who was fighting for her life

PRINCETON, Iowa — Each year, WQAD News 8 and Black Hawk Bank and Trust team up to award the five best teachers in our area, nominated by students and selected by last year's winners.

Kindergarten is an amazing time.

Virgil Grissom kindergarten teacher knows it too well.

"Oh our brains are growing so much," she told her class.

And she's the type of teacher you want your kindergartener to have.

Especially when your child is fighting for her life.

"When I started treatment, like, those were the hardest days I ever had," explained Kinley Albrecht, a vibrant second grader.

But two years ago, as she was starting kindergarten, Kinley was diagnosed with leukemia.

"We started noticing bruises, which, what kindergartener doesn't have bruises," said her mother Katie.

It kept Kinley out of school for more than 100-days.

But it didn't keep her out of Ms. Ginger's class.

"She kept in contact with us every day and she was amazing," Katie Albrecht added.

Ms. Ginger made sure Kinley was included in class projects like learning to use chopsticks, or creating homemade face masks, or even organizing a one mile kindergarten run to help Kinley.

"It meant everything," Katie Albrecht said. "Miss Ginger went above and beyond what a teacher's role is to do to make sure Kinley didn't fall behind."

And now, Kinley got to pay Ms. Ginger for all that kindness.

"Ms. Ginger, you're my favorite teacher ever," she said as she surprised her former teacher in her old kindergarten classroom.

It's a classroom Kinley didn't get to see very much two years ago.

"I missed over 100 days of kindergarten but Ms. Ginger made sure I stayed on track with the class," Kinley wrote in her nominating letter.

"She also had my class write letters and draw pictures that made me happy and helped me get through the hard days."

But Ms. Ginger said she knows how important this year of learning is for a young mind as bright as Kinley's.

"Kindergarten is that year, you know, it's fun. There's dancing, building friendships, and all the activities that we do in the classroom and I didn't want her to miss all of that."

And in many ways she didn't.

Kinley had support at home and at school and is ready to move on with her life.

"She's doing great," her mom told us.

"She just finished treatment in December so she's doing very well."

Sporting a "Fight Like a Girl", "Kinley Strong" t-shirt, this confident second grader is ready for great things...

Thanks to a great teacher.

"We know Miss Ginger is amazing," said Katie Albrecht.

"Now everybody knows that she is an amazing teacher."