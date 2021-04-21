Muscatine elementary students need cereal boxes for giant domino chain assembled with STEM skills

The students are aiming to collect 6,000 boxes of cereal for the project, which will later be donated to area food banks.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Students at Jefferson Elementary School are asking for help to complete a project they're calling "The Jefferson Cereal Challenge." The kids are asking for cereal donations, which will double as a STEM project and a future donation to local food banks.

The school posted an informational video on their Facebook page in mid-April.

The goal is to make a massive domino chain around the school, constructed with lessons from Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

"For our Cereal Box Challenge, we will be needing engineering in our process, so our fifth grade classes have thought of ways we will be able to do that," explained one student. "We think we should use some computer modelling in our process for this."

Cereal can be dropped off at Jefferson Elementary School, located 403 East 9th Street in Muscatine, Iowa. If you're dropping off a donation, you can call ahead to the main office at 563-263-8800.

Donations should be dropped off no later than May 21.