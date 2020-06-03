More young people in the Quad Cities exploring careers in the trades

The QC Builders and Remodelers Association says the shift happened over the last three years.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — More young people in the Quad Cities are exploring a career in the trades. The QC Builders and Remodelers Association says the shift has happened over the last three years, in part, because of trade expos like the HOT Expo, which stands for hands on trades, in Davenport.

Over two days almost 300 middle school students go through ten stations, getting hands on experience in woodwork, remodeling, and electrical work. The idea is to get kids interested before they pick their classes for high school.

"We are seeing those kids, now that they're getting ready, some are in high school taking those classes, wood classes, electrical classes. We're seeing those classes fill up. So the next few years, we'll see if they're working in the industry as a profession," explains expo director Julie Huffer.

At these expos, tradesmen from around the community come engage and teach kids, people like Jerry Coussens, owner of JD Coussens Remodeling Company.

He knows to build a solid house, you need to first build the frame. But to build that frame, you need people willing to take on the job.

Coussens has made a living remodeling homes.

"The trades were great to me. I went broke farming. I came to town and worked as a laborer, and now I own my own company," says Coussens.

Event leaders say the Quad Cities is growing with the construction of new bridges, stores and homes. And the people doing the constructing won't be here forever, people are retiring. Coussens says recruiting the next generation needs to happen now.

"We need new people. Everyone's short on help. Everyone's short on qualified help. If it don't get started now, we are going to be way behind," says Coussens. "The schools were promoting colleges. They wanted kids to go to college, and no one was promoting the trades. And you can start right out of high school, get a job in the trades, and learn the trades while you're making money. It's a pretty sweet deal."

That's why Coussens and dozens of other professionals are here, proving to kids to build a solid future, they have options.