Monmouth-Roseville will learn remotely after COVID-19 outbreak among staff

The district was originally set to have in-person learning but switched course after the outbreak.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — The Monmouth-Roseville superintendent says the district has made a change of plans, the school will be remote instead of in-person.

Originally on July 16, the Board of Education approved a plan that meant students would physically return to school.

However, after a recent outbreak among staff, the school will now be remote.

"After much consideration and discussion, the Board of Education voted on July 30, 2020, to change our re-entry plan to full remote instruction for the fall semester. Below is a summary of the major points of our remote instruction plan. Your support and assistance is essential to making the health and safety of our students and staff our top priority."- Superintendent Edward D. Fletcher

The school will offer full remote instruction for students on August 24, 2020.

This schedule will be in place for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

Later in the semester, the Board of Education will determine a plan for the second semester.

The school says all students are expected to attend school daily (remotely) and follow the Monmouth-Roseville CUSD #238 School Reopening Plan.

Grading practices will return to normal. Students will be responsible for attendance and class assignments.