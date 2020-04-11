Monmouth College to switch most classes to fully remote for the rest of the semester

The decision was made in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Monmouth College says it will begin a "cooldown period" in reaction to the new order from the governor and a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The school says the period begins November 9 and lasts until the end of the semester on November 24.

The Illinois Department of Public Health instituted Tier 1 mitigation restrictions for Region 2. Region 2 includes Monmouth and Warren County.

Schools, colleges, and universities are exempt from Tier 1 restrictions, which apply primarily to bars, restaurants, and limiting gatherings to no more than 25 persons.

"However, as a result of these developments and in pursuit of the twin goals of safeguarding each other's health and delivering our educational experience as effectively as possible, we decided it would be prudent for the College to enter into a cooldown period," said Monmouth President Clarence R. Wyatt. "The cooldown will help our students, faculty, and staff mitigate the increases we have seen and prepare students for returning to their home communities in good health at the conclusion of the semester."

According to the college, most classes will be offered remotely. However, exceptions will be made for labs, music ensembles, studio classes, and some exams.