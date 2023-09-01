Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant for rural teachers

The grant will address teacher shortages in rural communities, increase representation of teachers of color and encourage more student-community engagement.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — A financial boost in the form of a $750,000 grant is coming to Monmouth College in order to address teacher shortages in rural Illinois communities.

The grant will be used to better prepare teachers for education in rural communities, increase the representation of teachers of color and encourage more student-community engagement.

The college started a rural education initiatives program back in 2019, and it's worked with hundreds of students since then. Now three dozen of those students have gone on to teach in the area.

"We don't want what is happening in a lot of rural areas, which is rural flight," says Co-chair of Educational Studies and Professor at Monmouth College, Craig Vivian. " A lot of kids are told, 'you need to leave here when you get older.' What we're trying to do is give students, kids the possibility to make an impact all the way through their public education."

Monmouth College will allocate the money equally between three areas: The Rural Teacher Corps, building the college's mini-farm and garden and also partnerships with the community.

The Rural Teachers Corps is an organization committed to building a pipeline of future teachers committed to working in rural districts.