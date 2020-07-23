Moline YMCA looking to fill in child care gaps this fall

"We just want all the kids to stay safe but to keep on track with their learning as well."

For parents who may not be able to stay home with their children on e-learning days this fall the YMCA is hoping to help.

They are providing all day services for families who need it most this fall.

Haley Beuselinck has worked at the YMCA for nearly five years and she says they get to know the families very well.

With a lot of area schools choosing to do more remote teaching, she might be seeing even more of those families this fall.

Beuselinck says, “It is very rewarding to know that we are making a difference to help out these families.”

The YMCA’s School’s Out Club normally provides a place for parents to send their kids on school holidays or bad weather days but because of the pandemic will now be open five days a week.

Community Relations Director Anika Martin says the YMCA sees it as their job to provide a safe place for quad cities families to send their students. “This is definitely a challenging time for everyone. We want to provide the best options for people who really need it.”



The full day service will run Monday through Friday for parents who can't stay home with their children on those e-learning days.

Martin says, “Their schedules vary. They will have times of being active and burning off energy. They will have support with their homework and e-learning.”

Students will be in small groups, socially distanced, rotating through different stations throughout the day.

Martin says, “Not only are they having the socialization, but they are also learning while they are here. We just want all the kids to stay safe but to keep on track with their learning as well.”

With so much uncertainty the YMCA is hoping it can fill in the childcare gaps that come with schools running remotely.