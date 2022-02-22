Moline police and schools awarded joint grant for school violence prevention

The City of Moline is being awarded a nearly $112K grant split between the Moline-Coal Valley School District and Police Department to enhance violence prevention.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline-Coal Valley School District and Moline Police Department have been awarded a joint grant aimed at enhancing violence prevention measures at the schools.

In a statement released by Chief of Police Darren Gault, MPD announced that the U.S. Department of Justice had accepted an application from the City of Moline and the district's Board of Education for funding through the federal School Violence Prevention Program.

The grant, totaling $111,744, is being awarded to the City of Moline, who is splitting it between the organizations. MCVSD is receiving $12,241, while MPD is getting the remaining $99,503. Each group is also required to match a 25% financial contribution to the projects funded by the grant.

The money will reportedly be used to install 18 exterior security cameras in or around 12 Moline schools, enhancing their security systems; especially at major school intersections.

The school district will also be using a new program called Omnilert, which is a platform for mass notifications in case of emergency events. Officials say that Omnilert system "would provide a unique safety communication platform to grab attention and drive specific safety information and would fill a communication gap identified by the police department and school district."