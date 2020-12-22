The Moline-Coal Valley School District is expected to resume some classroom time in January.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline- Coal Valley School District is expected to resume some in-person learning in mid-January, two weeks after returning from winter break.

The district went full remote in November when COVID-19 cases started to surge in the community. Several other districts made this call as well, including Davenport, Rock Island and East Moline Schools.

The students' break lasts from December 21 through January 4. On January 5, full remote learning resumes through Friday, January 15.

"Full remote learning has been extended through January 15th for safety reasons, allowing adequate time for quarantine following the holidays," said a statement from the district.

Blended in-person learning will resume Tuesday, January 18 after the Monday Martin Luther King holiday. Blended learning means groups of students go to school on designated days and attend school remotely on other days. It cuts back on the number of students who are in the classroom together at the same time, ultimately aiming to reduce risk of COVID-19 spread.

Free meal pickup will be available for remote-learning students on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Families can pick up meals at Wilson and John Deere Middle School between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

No meal pickup will be available during the winter break.

In the Quad Cities, COVID-19 cases have been trending downward, according to statistics by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Rock Island County Health Department.

In both Rock Island County and Scott County, the biggest peaks were in mid-November.

The chart below shows new positive cases in Rock Island County on November 11, 2020