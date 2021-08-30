Moline High School names new Dean of Students

MHS has announced that it has brought a former administrative official from a Davenport elementary school on for the Dean position.

Moline High School has announced the hiring of a new Dean of Students after the previous holder left the spot open.

In a press release published on Monday, August 30, MHS named Nicholas Youngblood as the new Dean of Students, saying that his recommendation by the administration was approved by on June 28.

According to the school, Youngblood has 17 years of experience in education systems, including teaching, coaching, and leadership. Across his career, Youngblood has taught physical education and health, as well as worked with at-risk alternative education students in Quincy, Illinois and Fort Myers, Florida, before working several different positions in the Davenport Community School District since 2012.

He was working as the School Administrative Manager at Davenport's Wilson Elementary School before taking the Dean of Students position following Doug Bodeen's departure due to him taking a position at Hamilton Elementary.

“The administration is excited to welcome Nick Youngblood to our administrative team. His prior experiences and his enthusiasm for encouraging student success will be tremendous assets to our programming,” said Trista Sanders, Principal of Moline High School.