Moline High School switching to remote classes for two weeks

The school following RICO Health Department recommendation and closing the building after an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline High School officials announced Saturday afternoon that students will not be returning to the building for two weeks after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a news release, Principal Trista Sanders announced the temporary closure resulting from an increase in positive COVID-19 cases at the school.

The district is following a recommendation by the Rock Island County Health Department to close the building and switch to remote learning for a period of two weeks, until October 12th.

After staff return to the building to grab necessary supplies, the building will be closed for deep cleaning and sanitization.