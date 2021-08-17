Moline-Coal Valley students return to the classroom for first day of school

Parents at Butterworth Elementary School said they're excited for their kids to be back with their friends and teachers.

MOLINE, Ill. — Tuesday meant back to school day for students in the Moline-Coal Valley School District. Students will attend in-person five days a week for the first time since March 2020.

Parents at Butterworth Elementary School were excited for the first day, and are looking forward to the year ahead.

"They're really excited to see all of their teachers and stuff like that," said Kristen Seybold, whose kids are in first and third grade. "I could not give a better thanks to the teachers and their great effort on what they did last year, and how they're starting to improve everything for even this year."

"It's nice for them to go back to a normal school year and all day long too," third-grade parent Summer Piliponis said. "It's easier for parents for the kids to go back to school than the remote learning. I had to have my older daughter help her with the remote learning, so it's kind of hard to do."

Elena Torres's daughter is starting kindergarten. She said it was exciting as a young parent to do her first big drop off.

"She didn't even want me to walk her into the school," Torres said. "It's only kindergarten, so imagine what elementary and just junior high and high school is?"

The district is complying with Gov. JB Pritzker's mask mandate, but COVID-19 cases are rising in Rock Island County. As of Monday, the county had reported 137 new cases since Friday, and 45 of those were people under the age of 20. However, parents at Butterworth were confident in the school's ability to stay open.

"Honestly, I think if everyone just wears their masks, if you know, it's proven that if you're wearing your mask, the other person's wearing their mask. I'm not too overwhelmed, (not) too worried about my kids safety," Seybold said.

Torres said she wouldn't be sending her daughter in person if she was worried about the rise in cases.