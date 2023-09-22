Million Father March encourages male participation at Rock Island Academy

Rock Island parents and community members welcomed students into school with cheers and high-fives.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Elementary school students at Rock Island Academy began their school day with encouragement from men from all around the Rock Island community.

The eighth annual Million Father March brought parents, public service members, and high school athletes together to cheer and give high-fives to students as they entered school on Friday.

The community was represented by the Rock Island Police and Fire Departments; Rock Island Arsenal soldiers; the Rock Island High School football, baseball, basketball, and cross country teams; and St. Ambrose University students.

Amber Grant, a special education paraprofessional at Rock Island Academy, said the experience was great beyond words for the students.

"We were just wanting more men within our school to show leadership and mentorship," Grant said. "And this is what we've come out to."

Grant said many students at the school don't have male role models in their lives. She said the Million Father March is meant to encourage men in the Rock Island community to participate in schools.