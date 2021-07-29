MetroLINK waives bus fare for Moline and Rock Island-Milan students during fall semester

The program is available to all K-12 students riding Metro routes to and from school, regardless of income.

MOLINE, Ill. — Students in the Moline and Rock Island-Milan school district can now take MetroLINK buses to and from school for free.

The public transit system announced they are waiving bus fares for K-12 students riding fixed routes or school peak service routes during the Fall 2021 Semester.

The program is available to all K-12 students, regardless of income.

"After speaking with the school districts we serve, we felt it was important to offer this program to families as students return to learn this fall,” said Jennifer Hirsch, Manager of Administration, Metro. “Access to transportation can sometimes be a barrier."

High school students must show their school i.d. when boarding. Elementary and middle school students do not need to do so.

The program is only available during the fall semester and on days when classes are in session.