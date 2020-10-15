One of the finalists is the interim president, Martin Abraham. He is in a field of five others, from different states, vying for the position.

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University has drilled down its search for the college’s 12th president. Six finalists will begin interviewing for the position on Monday, October 19.

According to a statement from the university, all six candidates will have virtual on-campus interviews. The interviews are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 19: Martin Abraham , interim president, Western Illinois University.

, interim president, Western Illinois University. Tuesday, Oct. 20: Bahman Ghorashi , former provost and vice president for academic affairs, Tennessee Tech University.

, former provost and vice president for academic affairs, Tennessee Tech University. Wednesday, Oct. 21: Cady Short-Thompson , provost, Hope College (Holland, MI).

, provost, Hope College (Holland, MI). Friday, Oct. 23: Steve Michael , executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Los Angeles (CA).

, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Los Angeles (CA). Monday, Oct. 26: Michael Shonrock , dean of faculty, Center for Leadership Development, U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Washington, D.C.

, dean of faculty, Center for Leadership Development, U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Washington, D.C. Wednesday, Oct. 28: Guiyou Huang, president, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

"We are pleased with the outstanding pool of applicants, and with the caliber of the finalists who will be participating in the final on-campus interviews," said Presidential Search Committee co-chairs WIU Board of Trustees Chair Polly Radosh and Faculty Senate Chair Christopher Pynes.

The job candidates will also be available for open sessions via Zoom with anyone who would like to participate: staff, faculty, students and members of the community are all invited to take part. Register here.