Rock Island High School released from 'lock-in status' following 'potential threat,' district says

The district placed all buildings under a "lock-in status" at 10:48 Wednesday morning. The incident was deemed not-threatening following an investigation.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: News 8 is reporting on this incident due to the shooting that occurred at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

The Rock Island-Milan School District is no longer under lockdown after the district was placed on a "lock-in" status Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the district.

The statement from RIMSD says the lock-in status was placed at 10:48 a.m. "out of an abundance of caution" and police were contacted. During a lock-in status, students and staff are allowed to move around inside school buildings but no one is allowed to enter or leave.

Parents with kids in the district were notified by a recorded call that the lockdown had been lifted shortly after 11:30 a.m. The district reported that the lock-in status was released at 11:30 a.m. for the school day to "resume as planned" following an investigation.

"A student was located by authorities and was determined that there was no threat to Rock Island High School or any of the school buildings," the recording said.

No other details as to what the potential threat may have been were released Wednesday afternoon.