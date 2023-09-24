Learn about dozens of universities at Black Hawk College's College Night

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Prospective college students in the Quad Cities can meet representatives from colleges and universities in the Midwest and beyond at College Night, hosted by Black Hawk College at the United Township High School gym in East Moline on Thursday, Sept. 28.
The event, held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., will offer high school students, college students, parents, and grandparents information on admission requirements, applications, tuition, financial aid, majors, and transfer options.
Guests are asked to use the west parking lot off Avenue of the Cities and enter through doors E or F.
Representatives include:
Illinois
- Augustana College (Rock Island)
- Black Hawk College (Moline)
- Bradley University (Peoria)
- Eastern Illinois University (Charleston)
- Graham Hospital School of Nursing (Canton)
- Illinois College (Jacksonville)
- Illinois State University (Normal)
- Knox College (Galesburg)
- Methodist College (Peoria)
- Millikin University (Decatur)
- Monmouth College (Monmouth)
- Morrison Institute of Technology (Morrison)
- North Central College (Naperville)
- North Park University (Chicago)
- Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville
- University of Illinois-Springfield
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Western Illinois University (Macomb)
Indiana
- University of Notre Dame (St. Joseph County)
Iowa
- Clarke University (Dubuque)
- Drake University (Des Moines)
- Iowa State University (Ames)
- Kirkwood Community College (Cedar Rapids)
- Loras College (Dubuque)
- Luther College (Decorah)
- Mount Mercy University (Cedar Rapids)
- Palmer College of Chiropractic (Davenport)
- Simpson College (Indianola)
- St. Ambrose University (Davenport)
- University of Dubuque (Dubuque)
- Upper Iowa University (Fayette)
Minnesota
- St. Mary's University of Minnesota (Winona)
Missouri
- Culver-Stockton College (Canton)
- Truman State University (Kirksville)
Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin-Platteville
- University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Wyoming
- WyoTech (Laramie)
Military
- U.S. Air Force
- U.S. Army
- U.S. Marine Corps
- U.S. Navy
