Learn about dozens of universities at Black Hawk College's College Night

The 51st annual College Night will feature representatives from Midwest colleges and universities.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Prospective college students in the Quad Cities can meet representatives from colleges and universities in the Midwest and beyond at College Night, hosted by Black Hawk College at the United Township High School gym in East Moline on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The event, held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., will offer high school students, college students, parents, and grandparents information on admission requirements, applications, tuition, financial aid, majors, and transfer options.

Guests are asked to use the west parking lot off Avenue of the Cities and enter through doors E or F.

Representatives include:

Illinois

Augustana College (Rock Island)

Black Hawk College (Moline)

Bradley University (Peoria)

Eastern Illinois University (Charleston)

Graham Hospital School of Nursing (Canton)

Illinois College (Jacksonville)

Illinois State University (Normal)

Knox College (Galesburg)

Methodist College (Peoria)

Millikin University (Decatur)

Monmouth College (Monmouth)

Morrison Institute of Technology (Morrison)

North Central College (Naperville)

North Park University (Chicago)

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville

University of Illinois-Springfield

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Western Illinois University (Macomb)

Indiana

University of Notre Dame (St. Joseph County)

Iowa

Clarke University (Dubuque)

Drake University (Des Moines)

Iowa State University (Ames)

Kirkwood Community College (Cedar Rapids)

Loras College (Dubuque)

Luther College (Decorah)

Mount Mercy University (Cedar Rapids)

Palmer College of Chiropractic (Davenport)

Simpson College (Indianola)

St. Ambrose University (Davenport)

University of Dubuque (Dubuque)

Upper Iowa University (Fayette)

Minnesota

St. Mary's University of Minnesota (Winona)

Missouri

Culver-Stockton College (Canton)

Truman State University (Kirksville)

Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Wyoming

WyoTech (Laramie)

Military

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Navy