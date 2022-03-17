Knox College students must prove boosted status or they'll be dropped from spring classes

Students who fail to file documentation of their COVID-19 booster or an exemption with the college will be dropped from classes on March 21.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Students who don't file COVID-19 booster documentation or a valid exemption with Knox College will be dropped from classes, according to a screenshot of an email sent to News 8.

The Galesburg college announced its booster requirement back on Jan. 7, with the deadline for documenting the booster being Jan. 21.

"Our number one priority at Knox College is to keep our campus safe and healthy," Vice President of Communications Lisa Van Riper said. "We require faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated, including booster shots, unless they have medical or religious exemption."

A small portion of students remained unresponsive after Jan. 21, and a message to students set a hard cutoff with repercussions for not complying.

News 8 received an email dated March 12 from Knox College Director of Health Services Abby Putnam to students without a booster or exemption on file. The email said the following:

"Students who are not boosted and/or have not uploaded their proof of vaccination to the health center by Sunday, March 20 at midnight will be dropped from spring classes on Monday, March 21. If for some reason you are unable or unwilling to get the booster, you will need to set up a conversation with Vice President for Student Development Dr. MarQuita Barker."

According to the college, over 97% of students have provided the required booster documentation or filed an approved exemption. Since March 12, over 70% of students that weren't already compliant uploaded documentation or requested a conversation with Barker to discuss their individual situation.

"It has never been our intention to unenroll any Knox student," Van Riper said via email. "Every decision we have made regarding COVID-19 over the last two-plus years has been with the goal of continuing to provide the education each Knox student deserves in the safest possible way."