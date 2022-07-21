A prehistoric stampede! Jurassic Quest comes to Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A traveling dinosaur experience called "Jurassic Quest" is in the Quad Cities this weekend, July 22 through 24. Workers were setting up Thursday for the exhibit, which will open Friday at 9 a.m.
The show features highly detailed animatronics, crafted in collaboration with paleontologists to ensure accuracy. The show is the largest dinosaur exhibit in North America, covering dinosaurs over 150 million years.
In addition to the dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest has kid-friendly activities like fossil digging, crafts, and bounce houses.
The show's dinosaur trainer nicknamed Brainy Beth said the exhibit prides itself on education and creating a family-friendly experience that all ages can enjoy.
Tickets can be purchased online at Jurassic Park's website. A time for entry must be selected when buying the tickets. The QCCA Expo Center is at 2621 4th Avenue in Rock Island, Illinois.