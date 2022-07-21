A prehistoric stampede! Jurassic Quest comes to Rock Island

A fun-filled and educational dinosaur event is in the Quad Cities this weekend.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A traveling dinosaur experience called "Jurassic Quest" is in the Quad Cities this weekend, July 22 through 24. Workers were setting up Thursday for the exhibit, which will open Friday at 9 a.m.

The show features highly detailed animatronics, crafted in collaboration with paleontologists to ensure accuracy. The show is the largest dinosaur exhibit in North America, covering dinosaurs over 150 million years.

In addition to the dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest has kid-friendly activities like fossil digging, crafts, and bounce houses.

The show's dinosaur trainer nicknamed Brainy Beth said the exhibit prides itself on education and creating a family-friendly experience that all ages can enjoy.