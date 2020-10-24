Jane Adams to close for two weeks following increase in COVID cases

The closure is being implemented at the recommendation of the Rock Island County Health Department, and as a precautionary measure to minimize further spread.

MOLINE, Ill. — Jane Addams Elementary will temporarily close for two weeks, October 26th through November 6th.

Officials say the temporary closure is due to an increase in positive cases of Covid-19 at Jane Addams Elementary. A growing number of staff and students currently excluded from in-person learning due to potential exposure.

The closure is being implemented at the recommendation of the Rock Island County Health Department, and as a precautionary measure to minimize further spread at Jane Addams Elementary.

The temporary closure affects Jane Addams Elementary only. Other Moline-Coal Valley Schools will continue to offer blended in-person learning as normal.

During this time, all instruction for all Jane Addams Elementary students and staff will be full-time remote learning at home and Jane Addams school will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, following state health and safety guidelines. This temporary closure is out of an abundance of caution and is designed to minimize further spread at Jane Addams Elementary, keep elementary school students and staff safe, and to preserve future in-person learning opportunities at Jane Addams.

All extracurriculars and activities for Jane Addams students are suspended through November 6th.