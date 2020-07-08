Iowa State University sees 66 COVID-19 cases, 2.2% positivity rate as students move in

Every student is tested upon arrival to campus. Through Aug. 6, over 3,000 students have been tested.

AMES, Iowa — 66 Iowa State University students have tested positive for COVID-19 through August 6, the university announced Friday.

As part of the move-in process, every ISU student living in on-campus residence halls or apartments is tested for coronavirus at the Lied Recreation Athletic Facility when they arrive on campus.

Through Thursday, 3,037 students have been tested, with 66, or 2.2 percent of tests, coming back positive.

Students first started moving to campus Monday. Overall, the move-in period is spread over two weeks.

Iowa State's department of residence has isolation rooms set aside specifically for those who test positive for COVID-19, and quarantine rooms for those who have been in contact with positive cases.

The ISU public health team also has the capability to perform contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

ISU COVID-19 Public Health Coordinator Kristen Obbink says most of the COVID-positive students chose to return home to complete isolation before returning to campus.

Students will have access COVID-19 testing throughout the 2020-21 school year, which will be available in the Thielen Student Center. Anyone with a desire to be tested has to fill out a pre-testing questionnaire to determine whether or not they qualify.

Obbink has said in the past that Iowa State will be providing weekly updates on their coronavirus numbers, which will be included in the Iowa Department of Public Health's report as well.