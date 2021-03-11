Registration for the Iowa Financial Know-How Challenge: Senior Scholarship opportunity is open now through March 11, 2022.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Sending a child off to college is an emotional milestone for many families, but then there's the topic of how to pay for that higher education.

In Iowa, high school seniors have a chance to get some help to ease that financial burden thanks to Iowa Student Loan (ISL) Educational Lending.

ISL Educational Lending, a nonprofit organization, oversees the Iowa Financial Know-How Challenge: Senior Scholarship, which plans to award 25 students with $2,000 each. This year marks its 9th year of handing out this scholarship.

In order to qualify for it, families have to complete a couple of training programs on how to minimize student loan debt and then test that assesses the understanding of those training programs.

ISL Education Lending says families can get a lot out of learning financial responsibility.

"We encourage students to experience our online financial literacy tools to learn more about how they can plan appropriately for college student loan debt," said Julie Callahan with ISL Educational Lending. "And the scholarship is one way to encourage high school seniors in the state to go out and try those tools. Really get their fingers into what they're thinking about for career and major choices, and how much student loan debt they'll really need to take on and how that makes sense in regard to their future salary."

Registration for this scholarship opportunity is open now through March 11, 2022. More information can be found by clicking/tapping here.