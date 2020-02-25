Iowa schools getting $13 million

Schools in Iowa are getting $13 million in state funding for the 2021 fiscal year.
This comes after Governor Kim Reynolds signed an education funding bill on Tuesday, February 25.
That money will cover transportation costs and per pupil spending equity. This money helps balance an inequity in funding caused by the current funding formula.
Governor Kim Reynolds called for more than $103 million in new funding for Iowa schools in her State of the State address.
“We live in a disruptive, technologically-driven economy, and if we aren't preparing our students to succeed in the 21st century, then we are failing them,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This legislation will help Iowa’s many rural school districts absorb transportation costs and put more money into the classroom. Education is always a top priority, and we will continue to look for ways to provide every school, educator, and student with the tools for success.”
This bill provides $5.9 million for per pupil spending equity and more than $7 million will go to transportation costs.