Iowa receives $26 million in relief to expand broadband access for education

They money will be going to schools to help them enhance remote learning capabilities.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Monday, June 1st that Iowa had received $26.2 million in relief to help keep education for the students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money comes from the GEER (Governor's Emergency Education Relief) Fund as part of the CARES act passed by Congress earlier in the year. This fund allows governors to decide how to meet the needs of schools, colleges, and other education organizations.

One of the primary goals of Iowa's GEER application was to improve the ability of Iowa schools to provide materials and support for remote learning, including Wi-Fi hotspots, devices, and infrastructure.