Iowa QC school districts respond to 'bathroom bill' passage

The new law restricting bathroom use for transgender and nonbinary students is creating new administrative challenges for Iowa schools.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Wednesday, March 22, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Republican-dominated Iowa legislature passed Senate File 482, more commonly known as the "bathroom bill," into law.

It also requires schools to respond to any violation, even if it's only perceived to be one, within three business days or risk parents filing complaints to the Iowa Attorney General.

The bill creates new administrative challenges in school districts, especially in larger communities with more diverse student bodies and LGBTQ+ prominence, as they attempt to balance their support for diversity and inclusion with the new law they much follow effective immediately.

Here's how the Iowa Quad Cities school districts are responding:

Bettendorf

A statement posted to the Bettendorf CSD website reads:

"On March 22, 2023, Governor Reynolds signed Senate File 482, more commonly known as the “Bathroom Bill,” into law. This new law goes into effect immediately and includes a number of requirements and prohibitions pertaining to the use of bathrooms in schools by any person on the premises, including students, employees, parents, and visitors.

We want to assure our transgender and non-binary students and their families that they have the support of the Bettendorf Community School District and its staff. We are committed to creating an unwavering safe, welcoming and affirming environments for all students, staff and families regardless of gender identity. We value the diversity of our student body and will continue to do everything we can to ensure that all students feel included and supported.

The district is reviewing the impact of the law on current practices and updating protocols. We are working closely with families impacted. If anyone has concerns about how the new Iowa law will affect them or their students, please contact your school office."

Muscatine

News 8 has reached out to the school district for comment but has not yet received a response.

Davenport

News 8 has reached out to the school district for comment but has not yet received a response.



North Scott

When News 8 reached out to North Scott CSD asking if any information or a statement on the policy was available, a representative simply replied, "No."

Clinton

After summarizing the relevant part of the bill, Clinton CSD's statement announced that it would be notifying impacted students and making individual accommodations within the bounds of state law.

"Clinton Community Schools will comply with this new state law. Affected students will be notified and individual accommodations will be established based on state law."

Pleasant Valley

News 8 has reached out to the school district for comment but has not yet received a response.