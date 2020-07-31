Iowa governor insists on state control of in-school learning

Gov. Reynolds's insistence on in-person schooling gives leeway for areas with surging coronavirus cases, but only with the approval of state officials.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is insisting that the state control the return of public school classes next month, saying districts can provide online learning only if coronavirus cases are surging in their communities and state officials consent.

The teachers union immediately pushed back, saying the lives of children and teachers are at stake and science not politics should guide decisions.