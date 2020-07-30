Iowa Ed Department to rule on in-person school appeals

The Department will be considering cases from multiple school districts wary of Governor Reynolds's order to hold half of their lessons in person.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Education says it will rule next week on appeals filed by at least two districts opposed to fully opening schools to in-person classes when the new school year begins in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds overrode local school districts that wanted to hold online classes. She instead is requiring students to spend at least half of their education time in classrooms this upcoming school year, even as the state's coronavirus cases have surged this summer.