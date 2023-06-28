Rock Island-Milan selects new interim superintendent

Alan Boucher, the current principal of Arrowhead Youth and Family Services, will step in as interim superintendent in July.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A familiar face in the Quad Cities education community will be stepping up as interim superintendent for the Rock Island-Milan School District starting in July, according to a news release from the district.

Alan Boucher, who served as the superintendent for the Sherrard Community Unit School District from 2015 to 2022, will lead Rock Island-Milan for the first semester of the 2023-2024 school year.

Boucher is the current principal for Arrowhead Youth and Family Services. He will begin his new interim role in July. An interim for the second semester of 2023-2024 will be chosen by the school board at a later date.

Cal Lee, the current interim superintendent for the district and former superintendent of Moline, will complete his interim duties on Friday, June 30. He was chosen to step in after the school board and former superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence agreed to part ways back in May.