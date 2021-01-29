Gov. Reynolds signs in-person learning bill into law

"It's time to put local control into the hands of parents where it belongs, so that they can choose what's best for their children," Reynolds said Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Friday a bill requiring schools to offer an in-person learning option.

The bill passed through both the Iowa House and Senate Thursday night.

Under the law, schools will be required to offer parents the option to send their child to school full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's time to put local control into the hands of parents where it belongs, so that they can choose what's best for their children," Reynlds said at the bill signing.

The requirement can be waived if Reynolds issues a Public Health Disaster proclamation or if the Iowa Department of Education grants a waiver to the school due to a high number of teachers quarantining from the coronavirus.

While on the House floor, Iowa representatives came down sharply on the issue.

"Nothing in House File 229 restricts school boards or schools from offering all three modalities if they so choose it, it just makes sure that they do in fact offer 100% full time in person," said Rep. Phil Thompson, R-Jefferson.

"But if we can't social distance in the classrooms, and if we can't provide them the PPE they need and the cleaning materials to disinfect the schools and if we can't get our teachers vaccinated, that's a problem," said Rep. Mary Mascher, D- Iowa City.

Reynolds pushed for a bill like this to be passed during her Condition of the State address on Jan. 12, a little over two weeks ago.

It has become a major priority for other Iowa GOP members, which hold control over both the House and Senate.

Just signed legislation into law giving parents the option to send their child back to school full time! pic.twitter.com/lpuYXvAy0k — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) January 29, 2021