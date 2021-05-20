All students in Illinois on verge of heading back to classroom next school year

The mandate would allow only a few exceptions for students to stay virtual

CHICAGO — Students who are currently home doing remote learning in Illinois might be logging off next fall and returning to the classroom.

The Illinois State Board of Education voted unanimously on a resolution to have all students return to school full time for the next school year.

The resolution states it supports Illinois State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Carmen Ayala making a declaration to require all public schools to resume "fully in-person learning" next fall. It also states the declaration would be subject to favorable health conditions.

"With the Board’s support, I anticipate making the declaration at the conclusion of the current academic year. The change will not take effect until next school year," Dr. Ayala wrote on ISBE's website.

According to Dr. Ayala, districts would be required to offer virtual learning to students who are both not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and also under a quarantine order by a local health department.

"I also recognize that every school district has had a different experience with remote learning. Some students have benefited from the flexibility or change in environment. School districts that would like to continue to offer remote learning to students on an individual basis -- if that will best meet the student’s learning needs -- may do so under other parts of the law," Dr. Ayala wrote.

The resolution points to the vaccine and the state on the verge of fully reopening as reasons to bring students back full-time. It also mentions nearly all public schools in the state already offer partial or full-time in-person learning.