Illinois senators announce $108 million emergency grant for education

The grant is a flexible fund that helps the state figure out how to best meet the needs of different institutions.

Illinois senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced on Monday, April 20th that the state would be receiving a $108 million emergency block grant to keep education strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant comes from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund, which is part of the coronavirus relief CARES Act.

The grant is designed to be flexible, allowing governors to decide how best to use the money to meet the needs of different groups, including students, public schools, colleges, and other education organizations.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruptions to our education system, from elementary schools to universities. This federal funding will give Governor Pritzker flexibility to help ensure Illinois students don’t fall behind," Durbin said. "Senator Duckworth and I remain committed to finding more legislative solutions to provide additional relief for Illinois students and schools."

"It’s critical that students, teachers and schools across Illinois have the resources they need to navigate this public health and economic crisis we are currently in," Duckworth said. "I’m proud to work with Senator Durbin to advocate for federal support that will help Governor Pritzker assist our students and schools who need it most right now."