Students must wear masks as Illinois schools reopen in fall 2020

Gov. Pritzker announced that schools will resume in-person learning in the fall with specific guidelines.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Elementary and high school students can return to the classroom in fall 2020, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday, June 23.

Reopening schools are required to follow the Illinois Department of Public Health requirements to reopen.

"All individuals in school buildings, including all public and nonpublic schools that serve students in prekindergarten through grade 12, must wear face coverings at all times unless they are younger than 2 years of age; have trouble breathing; or are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance. Face coverings must be worn at all times in school buildings even when social distancing is maintained. Face coverings do not need to be worn outside if social distance is maintained. It is recommended that schools require physicians notes for students and staff who are not able to wear a face covering due to trouble breathing. It is recommended that schools and districts update policies to require wearing a face covering while on school grounds and handle violations in the same manner as other policy violations."- Illinois Guidlines

This includes face coverings and social distancing, limiting classrooms to no more than 50 people, symptom screenings, and temperature checks.

The governor said in a press conference that the state will provide cloth face masks.

Public colleges and universities will also be able to reopen.

The Democratic governor first shut down schools across the state in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 6,707 people have died in Illinois over the last three months,137,825 have tested positive for the virus in Illinois.

The governor says each district will develop its own reopening plan.