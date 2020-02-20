Illinois restricts how students are secluded and restrained

The state has outlawed many forms of isolating and restraining students used in many schools for various reasons.

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois State Board of Education voted unanimously to adopt the state's most restrictive permanent rules that ban the use of locked seclusion rooms and prohibit schools from using prone restraint.

The new rules approved on Tuesday specify that seclusion may not be used “as discipline or punishment, convenience for staff, retaliation, a substitute for appropriate educational or behavioral support, a routine safety matter, or to prevent property damage.”