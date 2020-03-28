Illinois declares Remote Learning Days beginning on March 31st to finish school year

The move comes alongside an executive order halting state testing to make sure that kids are able to keep up with school during the pandemic.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala declared on Friday, March 27th Schools statewide will be moving into a remote learning period beginning Tuesday, March 31st and continue until in-person instruction can resume.

During this period, schools may implement either an E-Learning Plan or a Remote Learning Day Plan that gives students access to teachers and lessons, while making the days count towards the minimum school year length.

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) created a Remote Learning Advisory Group of for how to instruct, grade, and support students of all types in the new learning environment.

“I am deeply grateful to the 63 members of the Remote Learning Advisory Group for giving their time and their expertise to help ISBE and schools across the state navigate a new way of teaching, learning, and caring for our students," said Dr. Ayala. “We continue to be awed by the phenomenal creativity, resilience, empathy, and problem-solving prowess of Illinois' educators, administrators, and students. The stories we see every day on social media, in the news, and in our email show us just how focused our educators are on supporting our children in this time of crisis."

The recommendations encourage schools to lighten grading policies, including a simple fail-or-pass system and to allow students to do some work at their own pace