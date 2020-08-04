'I worry that the achievement gap is going to be wider' : Homeschooling amid COVID-19

Schools closed but education doesn't have to stop some parents are tackling the responsibility on their own.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Most schools in Iowa have been closed since mid-March leaving students without valuable time in the classroom. Tiffany Huntington, from Muscatine, never imagined her home would turn into a classroom.

"I had a feeling we wouldn't be going back after spring break," said Huntington.

As a former Bettendorf teacher and with just three months left in the school year, she decided to step in.

Huntington teaches math using money and other objects with her eight-year-old and teaches reading to her five-year-old.

As a former teacher, she knows it's not a typical school day but the basics are always covered.

"At this point it's encouraged but you don't have to do it," Huntington said. "The teachers are sending out a lot of recommended websites and resources."

Those resources and websites like 'Freckle' make her home/class life easier as she continues to work with her children so they don't fall behind.

"In the beginning it was really fun and exciting but that excitement's kinda wearing off and it's getting a little bit harder now," said Huntington.

To keep it interesting, Tiffany also throws in her own subject plans.

"They love Cosmic Kids Yoga," she said. "This is something they do for their recess or when they are getting a little restless or maybe it's raining and they can't go outside. That's a fun website because they tell a story and then they do the yoga and they like act out the story with yoga moves."

While her kids continue to learn, the teacher in her has some concerns about others in the community.

"I worry that the achievement gap when the kids go back to school is going to be wider," said Huntington.

Making it a little more difficult for students and teachers once schools open back up.