Hillcrest Elementary moves to full remote learning

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Hillcrest elementary in East Moline is following the lead of several other local schools by moving to full remote learning.

According to the school district, several staff and students can't go into the building due to a possible COVID-19 exposure or testing positive.

The school will close for three weeks starting November 9.

"All instruction for Hillcrest Elementary students be moved to full-time remote learning until Tuesday, December 1. At that time, we plan to return for in-person hybrid learning."

Students will start remote learning immediately but are expected to return to a hybrid learning platform at the start of December. Other schools in the district will remain open.