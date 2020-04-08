Here's how you can help students in the Davenport school district this fall

A partnership with the app Purposity is helping students get the supplies they need to succeed

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With the click of a button you'll soon be able to help students in need in the davenport school district thanks to an app that is helping to bring the community together.

Davenport schools Youth Mental Health Grant Manager Sarah Brennan has been a part of the planning process, and says it’s this new app is a way to help students out who may not have supplies they need to succeed.

“It`s like a typical social media platform. You will search for Davenport Community School District and you will see our logo and you will go ahead and follow us and then from there you`ll see the needs posted.”

It's as easy as clicking follow and waiting for the needs to pop up.

“People were sharing, teachers, friends, people I`ve never met were just sharing it like wildfire and it just kind of took off.”

just four days the Davenport School District has gained more than 500 followers on its new project called Purposity.

Purposity is an app that helps connect students who need of basic supplies with people in the community who can supply them.

“A pack of pencils, a pair of shoes, a pillow, bedding, lice treatment.”

The district says its app needs 600 community members before it can start posting needs.

“It`s really important as an organization for Purposity that those needs are followed by plenty of individuals that they can be fulfilled and not just sitting there for a long period of time.”

Those needs can cost anywhere from one dollar all the way up to $250.00.

“A donor can`t just put 5 dollars towards a 25 dollar item. It`s all or nothing so they either pay the 25 or maybe scroll down and find something that is more affordable for an individual to give to a student.”

Needs are assessed and put into the app by school counselors and teachers, purchased, and given to the student, all anonymously.

The goal is simple, to help students succeed in the classroom.

“This allows the community to give back and, in a way, holding all of us accountable.”