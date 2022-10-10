Here's how you can get help filing the FAFSA this year

Eastern Iowa Community College is hosting FAFSA assistance nights in Scott, Muscatine and Clinton Counties from Oct. 18-20. Find out how to get assistance here!

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Acquiring financial aid can be daunting for prospective students, but it doesn't have to be. This month, students looking to obtain federal financial aid can receive FAFSA filing assistance through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

Next week, EICC is hosting FAFSA assistance nights at each of their three main campuses to help students easily submit their FAFSA.

Each of the three events will take place from 4-6 p.m.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, you can receive filing assistance at Clinton Community College located at 1000 Lincoln Blvd in Clinton. The event will take place in Room #129.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, you can receive filing assistance at Muscatine Community College located at 152 Colorado St. in Muscatine. The event will take place in Loper Hall's room #111.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, you can receive filing assistance at Scott Community College located at 500 Belmont Rd. The event will take place in room #1112.

A FAFSA filing is required for all students filing for federal financial aid, and also by most colleges in order to receive scholarships. These events will teach you or your student everything needed to understand aid such as grants, work-study and loans. EICC financial aid specialists will be present for each event to answer questions.

You can also find out if you qualify for the Iowa Last Dollar Scholarship, a program designed to give tuition assistance to students choosing high-demand technology career programs.

The sessions are free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to file the FAFSA and determine their eligibility for financial aid. Many are surprised to learn they are, indeed, eligible.

To learn more about the FAFSA process, visit eicc.edu/fafsa.