'Heavy water damage' at Washington Jr. High in Rock Island prompts remote learning day

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Washington Jr. High School in Rock Island is closed Monday, May 17.

A post on the Rock Island - Milan School District's Facebook page said the building had "heavy water damage." There was no indication as to what part of the building or additional details.

Because of this, students and staff are having a full remote day.

The announcement was made on the district's Facebook page around 6:50 a.m.