Gov. Pritzker visits Rock Island childcare center, showcases new plan for early childhood learning

The Smart Start Illinois plan supports parents keeping their children in programs and gives raises to childcare workers.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Skip-a-Long Director Pat Allison has worked with children for 40 years. Over that time, she's seen the benefits of enrolling kids in early childhood learning.

"When parents do better, their children do better," Allison said. "When a mom is able to go to work or go to school, we are here to help them with their children and watch them grow. It helps provide a better life for everyone."



Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker agrees that the benefits are great for families, and now, he's pushing for his new investment plan called 'Smart Start Illinois'.

"It's a multi-year investment that will provide every three and four-year-old with access to a preschool program," Gov. Pritzker said.

The $250 million investment in FY24 includes:

$75 million additional for the Early Childhood Block Grant to put Illinois on a path to creating more than 20,000 new Pre-K spots for every child who wants one

$130 million for nation-leading Childcare Workforce Compensation Contracts that will stabilize providers and give childcare workers a raise

An additional $40 million for Early Intervention programs to enhance services for families and give providers a raise

$5 million to expand the Illinois Department of Human Services' Home Visiting Program so more families who want it can receive this early support

In addition to Smart Start investments, other investments being made in early childhood education include:

$100 million in capital dollars for early childhood providers to expand existing facilities and build new facilities

$70 million for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP)

$12 million in new funding for scholarships and apprenticeships to expand the childcare workforce

$1.6 million to launch the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a statewide literacy initiative to send free books to children from birth through age five

"This plan will ensure Pre-K schools and childcare centers like Skip-a-Long can ensure their staff seeing the support that they deserve," Governor Pritzker said. "With more resources to guide the center, they will be able to help children throughout the day."

Allison said her building is in need of upgrades and hopes the plan will pass.

"The building is way over 50 years old and it is just time for an upgrade and a new environment."

Skip-a-Long opened in 1970 and has two locations in Illinois and one in Iowa.