Geneseo teacher uses rock and roll to connect with kids

Mr. Bill Eaker is a recipient of our My Favorite Teacher Award 2020. He was chosen out of almost 300 entries.

GENESEO, Illinois — It's a typical day in Mr. Eaker's computer literacy class. Now close your eyes. You'll hear rock and roll. You're not at a rock concert, though. You're still in Mr. Eaker's class.

He loves rock and roll, and his unforgettable facial hair goatee, but most of all, he loves teaching kids to be learners.

"I want them to love learning. And it may not be everything they learn, but find your niche, and go with it," says Mr. Eaker.

Mr. Eaker is 7th grader Addison Espe's favorite teacher. She wrote an essay to nominate him, and out of almost 300 entries, Addison's essay about Mr. Eaker was chosen. Now, she presents him with a surprise award to show her appreciation.

"Mr. Eaker is outstanding and a very great teacher. He's not only a great teacher but an amazing role model and hands down a great person. I had him 5th hour, that means after lunch and recess. Most kids would want lunch and recess to last longer, I wanted it to go faster because his class was right after," explains Addison.

It's the little things Mr. Eaker makes a habit that Addison loves most, like his music and how he greets kids in the halls.

"My favorite thing is to see the light bulb go off in their mind, and you can't get there unless you do those little things. You have to help them step along the way," says Mr. Eaker.

Both Addison and Mr. Eaker get a $50 Blackhawk Bank and Trust gift card and gift basket.