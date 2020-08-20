Geneseo schools abandon in-person plans, transition to remote learning amid spike in positive COVID-19 cases

Remote learning starts Friday, Aug. 28 after a second student tested positive for the coronavirus and confirmed cases surge in the county.

GENESEO, Ill. — Geneseo schools pulled out of its in-person learning plans after a second student tested positive for the coronavirus and confirmed cases surge in the county.

Schools within the Geneseo Unit Community School District will transition to primarily remote learning on Friday, Aug. 28 until the end of the first quarter on Oct. 9, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh.

School is canceled for students Tuesday, Aug. 25 through Thursday, Aug. 27 as administrators hold Remote Learning Planning Days to transition students back to virtual learning starting on Friday, Aug. 28.

Students and staff will be in-person Friday, Aug. 21 and Monday, Aug. 24.

"This is not the path any of us wanted, but the recent alarming Henry County metrics (up 25% in the last 7 days), the number of students we currently have in quarantine or with pending tests, and our second positive student at GHS, I am afraid this hand would have played out similarly sooner than later," Brumbaugh said in the letter.

Schools are not shut down and in-person opportunities are available for special education services, drivers education, athletics, vocational opportunities, and other small groups if deemed safe such as science labs.